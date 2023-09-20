Sherburne County Passes Cannabis Use Ordinance for Public Places

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Sherburne County is the latest governmental entity to ban cannabis products in its parks and public places.

County commissioners unanimously passed the ordinance at its meeting Tuesday.

The ordinance covers both marijuana and hemp-derived cannabis products.

The county ordinance will supersede any city-passed ordinances with the exception of St. Cloud and Princeton because they are part of multiple counties.

It also excludes cities with populations of more than 25,000 which means Elk River's ordinance is not impacted by the county's action. Elk River's ordinance bans smoking and vaping in public places but not edibles and THC-infused drinks.

