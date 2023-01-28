Shed at a St. Cloud Home Destroyed by Friday Night Fire

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a shed at a home in St. Cloud Friday night.

The St. Cloud Fire Department says crews responded to a report of a building on fire in the 600 Block of 22nd Avenue North just before 10:30 p.m.

Officials say firefighters arrived to find a utility shed fully engulfed and were able to put out the flames.

No one was hurt in the incident. The fire department says the shed is considered a total loss.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

