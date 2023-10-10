See Why Minnesota Is Home To The Most Deadly Intersections

STATES WITH THE MOST DEADLY INTERSECTION ACCIDENTS

When we think about driving and driving-related deaths in Minnesota, I don't think we would put Minnesota at the top of the list for most dangerous intersections; Unfortunately for us, Minnesota now has the 4th highest percentage of deaths at intersections in the United States.

FLORIDA

The study was completed by personal injury lawyers Anidjar & Levine from Florida and showed that a little over 35% of all deaths from car accidents in Florida happen at an intersection or are related to an intersection in some way.

NEW YORK

New York came in second place with approximately 34% of all deaths in the 5 year period that was studied.

NEW JERSEY

New Jersey was number 3, with 988 of its 3030 deaths the result of accidents at crossroads, at a rate of about 32.61%.

Photo by Cole Wyland on Unsplash Photo by Cole Wyland on Unsplash loading...

MINNESOTA

This is surprisingly where we come into the picture. Out of all of the United States, we are in fourth place at approximately 31.99%. Out of 1,985 deaths between the years of 2017 and 2021, 635 of those were caused by an incident at an intersection.

THE DEADLIEST TOP 10

Looking at the bigger picture, the complete top 10 list includes:

Florida (35.11%) New York (34.06%) New Jersey (32.61%) Minnesota (31.99%) Nevada (31.65%) Colorado (31.03%) Maryland (29.57%) Delaware (29.15%) Michigan (28.99%) Illinois (28.46%)

A spokesperson for Anidjar & Levine said:

“In total, the data reveals that between 2017 and 2021, there were more than 47,000 deaths from vehicle accidents at intersections across America. From a total of 192,609 road deaths, 24.47 percent – nearly one quarter – came at a junction, which highlights how important it is for both drivers and pedestrians to be careful, cautious and vigilant whenever they approach one.”

WHAT CAN WE LEARN FROM THIS STUDY?

What can we learn from this study? I think we need to pay more attention to lights; when to turn, especially when waiting on green arrows; paying attention to crosswalks where pedestrians have the right-of-way, and in general, not being in such a hurry. We all share the roads and need to review our laws and make sure we understand what we are supposed to be doing.

See Why Minnesota Is Home To The Most Deadly Intersections

