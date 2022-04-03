See Where in Minnesota These 25 (+ More) Celebs Were Born

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well-known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born.

Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities

In addition to all those folks, you can add:

Judy Garland (actress/singer) Grand Rapids, MN

Joel Coen (film director) St. Louis Park, MN

Ethan Coen (film director) St. Louis, Park, MN

Marion Ross (actress) Albert Lea, MN

Peter Graves (actor) Minneapolis, MN

Sinclair Lewis (playwright/novelist) Sauk Centre, MN

Tammy Faye Bakker (Televanegist) International Falls, MN

James Arness (actor) Minneapo0lis, MN

F. Scott Fitzgerald (author) St. Paul, MN

Al Franken (actor/comedian/writer/senator) ST. Louis Park, MN

Charles Schultz (Peanuts creator) Minneapolis, MN

Vince Flynn (author) St. Paul, MN

Roger Maris (baseball player) Hibbing, MN

Not as well known as the celebrities listed above, the entire 98.1 Minnesota's New Country staff are also Minnesota natives. I grew up in Fridley. Kelly was raised in Princeton. Ashli hails from the city of Saint Cloud, and Abbey grew up in Long Prairie. Listen to the Sunday morning classic country show? Dick Nelson grew up in Edina.

And because everything's a competition, here are some celebrities born in America's Dairyland (AKA, Wisconsin):

Oprah Winfrey (you know who she is) Born in Mississippi, moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin with her family when she was six.

Mark Ruffalko (actor) Kenosha, WI

Frank Caliendo (comedian) Waukesha, WI

Tony Romo (NFL Quarterback, Broadcaster) Burlington, WI

