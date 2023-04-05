Second Show Added for QUEEN with Adam Lambert in Minnesota

UPDATE: Second show added!! The second show will be the next day - Saturday October 28th at 8pm. Tickets for this show will go on sale this Friday, April 7th at 10am. There is a limit of 8 tickets per purchase.

Original story::

If you are a fan of Queen, this is a show that you will probably want tickets for... Queen is going back on tour after a 4 year hiatus.

Queen, with original members Brian May, who just became Sir Brian May, and Roger Taylor will be joined on stage with former American Idol finalist Adam Lambert.

Get our free mobile app

Adam Lambert toured with Queen the last time they went out on the road. There have been mixed reviews on this situation. Some Queen fans feel like no one should be taking the place of Freddie Mercury. I don't think anyone can replace Freddie, but if there is anyone that can make a pretty good run at it, it would be Adam Lambert.

My thought is also that if the band, who knew Freddie better than any of the rest of us, is ok with Lambert filling in on vocals, why can't the rest of us? Brian May has been quoted several times stating that Freddie would want this. There is no way he would ever want the music to end. Which is also why he continued to record music almost right up until the time of his death in 1991.

According to a Press Release, this tour, the "Rhapsody Tour", will be making a stop at the Xcel Energy Center on Friday, October 27th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 31st at Livenation.com