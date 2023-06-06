SD Governor Slams Target Donation to Native American Group

PIERRE (WJON News) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has turned to social media over Target’s donation to a Native American charity that advocates for the return of tribal lands.

On the governor’s Twitter page, Noem claimed Target’s “leftist execs support giving away Mount Rushmore” while linking to a report from Fox News that discovered the grant.

The Minneapolis-based retailer listed a grant to the NDN Collective, a Native American advocacy group that called for the return of Mount Rushmore and other tribal lands to the Lakota community in 2020.

The amount of the donation is unclear.

Neither Target nor the NDN Collective has commented publicly on the story or the tweet.

