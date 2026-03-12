WEDNESDAY MARCH 11th

SUNY NIAGARA THUNDER WOLVES 8 SCTCC CYCLONES 2

The Thunder Wolves out hit the Cyclones twelve to five, including two doubles and a triple. This gave Ashton Putney their starting pitcher a great deal of support, he threw 5 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Cam Gruarinthrew 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Thunder Wolves offense was led by Cam Gravelle, he went 3-3 with two doubles, a triple and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Cooper Rossana went 1-4 for a RBI and Derrick Allen went 1-1 for a RBI. Cooper Prizel went 2-4 and he scored a run and Dalton Harper went 2-3.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Christin Garner, a righty freshman from Monticello HS threw five innings. He gave up eleven hits, seven runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Chase Lyon a righty freshman from Holdingford HS threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Ben Rothstein, from SRR HS, he went 2-3 with two doubles and a home runs for two RBIs and Easton Peters went 1-3 and he scored a run. Luke Dam and JT Tirado both went 1-3 and Carter Gmahl had a stolen base.



STCC CYCLONES 3 SUNNY NIAGARA THUNDER WOLVES 2

The Cyclones were out hit by the Thunder Wolves,they did collect a home run and a double. Josh Kingery a lefty freshman from ACGC HS threw six innings

to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Hunter Fuchsa righty sophomore from ROCORI HS threw one inning, he gave up a hit.

The Cyclones offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 1-2 with a home run for two RBIs and a walk. Ben Rothstein went 1-2 with a double and a walk and Jaxon Barker had sacrifice fly for a RBI. Carson McCain had two walks and he scored a run, JT Tirado went 1-3 and Easton Peters and Carter Gmahl each had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Thunder Wolves was Liam Hadfield, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Andrew Kelly threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three walks and one run.

The Thunder Wolves offense was led by Evan Kohr, went 1-3 and he scored a run and Cam Gravelle went1-3 with a walk. Mike Schaefer, Cooper Prizel and Luke Rybczynski all went 1-3.