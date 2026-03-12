ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

(MARCH 10th)

WAYNE STATE ATHLETICS 6 SCSU HUSKIES 5

The Athletics out hit the Huskies fourteen to six, including three home runs. They had five pitchers throw for them, they gave up six hits, five runs, seven walks and they recorded fourteen strikeouts.

Their offense was led by T. Garza, he went 2-6 with a home run for two RBIs and a walk. D. Hill went 3-6 with a home run for two RBIs and a walk and R. Roeser went 2-7 and he scored a run. B. Hitzelberger went 1-7 with a home run for a RBI. B Crowe went 1-4 with two walks and he scored a run nd G. Zeldes went 1-6 with a walk.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Bryce Brassfield, a senior righty threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Kahler Key a senior righty threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Seth Luther a junior righty threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up a walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Brayden Simones a freshman righty from Sartell HS threw four innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Grant Marshall threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Connor Doolittle a senior righty threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit and one walk.

The Huskies offense was led by Liam Moreno, he went 2-7 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Eric Bello went 1-6 with a double for a RBI and Ryan Cahoon went 1-4 with two walks. Wyatt Tweet had a walk, one walk and he scored a run an Josh McGuin went 1-3 and he scored a run. Wilmus Castro went 1-6 with a walk, Hayden Frank had two walks and he scored a run, Nick Ibrahim, Hayden Konkel and Jon Pribula all had a walk and Brayden Steinbecker scored a run.

SCSU HUSKIES 16 U OF M DULUTH BULLDOGS 7

The Huskies outhit the Bulldogs sixteen to ten, including a home run, triple and a double. Hayden Frank a lefty junior from STMA HS threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Will Hess a righty junior threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk. Cole Bakkum a righty senior threw one inning, he gave a walk and he recorded a strikeout.Trey Emmerich a lefty freshman from Foley HS threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one walk. Brayden Steinbecker a righty freshman, threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded a strikeout. Joaquin Majano a righty freshman threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Liam Moreno, he went 3-6 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Hayden Konkel went 3-4 for four RBIs, a sacrifice fly, walk and he scored two runs. Wilmis Castro went 4-5 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Wyatt Tweet went 1-5 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Max Robinson went 2-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Eric Bello had sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Jack Clark went 1-3 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nick Ibrahim went 1-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run and Ryan Cahoon went 1-3 with two walks.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Z. Brown, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. C. Widen threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. A. Boston threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by H. Anthony, he went 2-5 with a home run and double for three RBIs and S. Kilber went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs. T. Lynch went 1-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Stauffacher went 1-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. L. Myers went 1-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run and C. Chiltum went 1-3 with two walks and he scored two runs.

DAVENPORT 11 SCSU HUSKIES 6

They were out hit by the Huskies eleven to eight, including a pair of doubles. Carson Anthis threw 5 2/3 innings he gave up nine hits, five runs and two walks, Connor Apligian gave up one hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout Joe Chrapliwy threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up a hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carson Lindau, he went 2-4 with a double for five RBIs and Justin Johnson went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored three runs.Aiden Wann went 2-3 for two RBIs, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Dylan Pawenski went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, a walk and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Connor Larson, a righty freshman, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Parker Lewin a righty sophomore gave up two hits, two runs and one walk. Seth Luther a righty junior threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Eric Bello, he went 3-5 for three RBIs and Wilmis Castro went 1-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Hayden Konkol and Liam Moreno both went 2-5 and both scored a run. Wyatt Tweet went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run Max Robinson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Jon Pribula went 1-4 with a walk, Hayden Frank had a walk and he scored a run and Josh McGuin had a walk.

