SCTCC Baseball Update – May 5th, 2022

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES BASEBALL RECAP

(Wednesday May 4th)

SCTCC CYCLONES 8 ANOKA RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 0

The Cyclones defeated the Golden Rams, they collected eleven hits, including two home runs and a triple. This gave the Cyclone starting pitcher good support, Grady Fuchs a righty from Paynesville High School. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones were led on offense by Dylan Haskamp, went 2-for-4 with a home run for four big RBIs. Drew Beier went 2-for-2 with a triple, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Frank Fernandez went 1-for-4 with a home run and Carter Wessel went 2-for-4 for an RBI. Jackson Peter went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Linn went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Michael Solis went 1-for-2 he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. John Deschamps went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher Dillon Stai from Centennial High School threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nolan Chandler threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Blake Ramberg from Elk River High School went 1-for-3. Bryce Norby from Mora High School went 1-for-3. Zach Ziesmer went 1-for-3 with double.

SCTCC CYCLONES 6 ANOKA RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 0

The Cyclones swept their double header with the Golden Rams, they collected seven hits, including a double with seven players collecting hits. Their pitcher was righty Dylan Haskamp a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just two hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Frank Fernandez, their first baseman went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jackson Peter the Cyclones left fielder went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Michael Solis, Cyclones catcher went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Carter Wessel, right fielder went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Dylan Haskamp went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Drew Beier, Cyclones shortstop went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brady Linn, center fielder went 1-for-4, Peyton Winter left fielder was credited for an RBI and second baseman Joel Torres Rivera was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The Cyclones are now 18-9 overall and 11-5 in the conference.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was Landon Seibel, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs and one walk. Brandon Kline threw two innings in relief, he recorded a strikeout. The Golden Rams offense included, Drew Jones, he went 1-for-3 with a double. Elliot Barton went 1-for-3 and Nolan Chandler earned a walk.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday May 6

MINNESOTA POST GRADS

12:00/Putz Field at the MAC

Saturday May 7

ROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECH. COLLEGE

At Rochester

2:00/4:30

Thursday May 12

Region 13 Tournament

MACT St. Cloud