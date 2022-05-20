SCTCC Baseball Update – May 20th, 2022

Region 13/North Plains District Final Four Tournament

The winner qualifies for the NJCAA Division III World Series in Greeneville, Tennessee. All games will be played at Dick Putz!

(Thursday May 19th)

ROCHESTER CTC YELLOW JACKETS 10 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 2

The Yelllow Jackets defeated their Region 13 rivals the Warriors, they collected fourteen hits, including three doubles, good defense and seven different players collecting hits. Righty Drew Simmons started on the mound for the Yellow Jackets, he threw a complete game, he gave up two runs, ten hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Gustavo Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Blake Schilling went 4-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Carlos Martinez went 1-for-3, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Gabe Sepulveda went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Yanseph Lianos went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jovan Morrero went 2-for-4, Zebastian Bolduc went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Will Pacheco earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Warrriors was Reece Schwirtz, he threw four innings, he gave up thirteen hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Lenarz threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Brad Bickmann, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Seth Resnick went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Josh Robb went 1-for-3 for a RBi. Tyler Flis, Bennett Knapper and Jadrien Keavy all went 1-for-4. Tyler Traphagen went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks and Reece Schwirtz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

SCTCC CYCLONES 2 CENTRAL LAKES COLLEGE RAIDERS 0

The Cyclones defeated their Region 13 rivals the Raiders in a very good ball game. The Cyclones collected six hits, including a home run and a double. They played very solid defense behind their starting pitcher. Righty Chris Lessman a freshman from New London-Spicer started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by freshman Frank Fernandez from Keys Gate High School Florida. He went 1-for-4 with a home run that put a tend in the Cyclones sign in right field, to get the Cyclones on the board. Dylan Haskamp a sophomore from Sauk Centre went 2-for-4 with a double and Brady Linn a freshman from Rocori High School had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Joel Torres Rivera a freshman from Manuel Cruz Maceira High School went 1-3 and he scored a run. Drew Beier a freshman from Foley High School went 1-for-4 and Michael Solis a sophomore from Gregory Portland High School Texas went 1-for-4. Carter Wessel a freshman from Paynesville High School had a sacrifice bunt.

The Raiders starting pitcher, Derin Gaudette threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Raiders offense had Erubiel Ozuna, Devin Gaudette and Noah Cekalla all went 1-for-4 and Erik Bungum went 1-for-3.

FRIDAY MAY 20th

11:00 Putz

ROCHESTER CTC YELLOW JACKES vs STCTC CYCLONES

2:30 Putz

CENTRAL LAKES COLLEGE RAIDERS vs. RIDGEWATER WARRIORS

Loser of 11:00 Game vs. Winner of the 2:30 Game Will Play at 6:00 (Putz)