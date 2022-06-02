SCTCC Baseball Update – June 2nd, 2022

2022 NJCAA DIII BASEBALL WORLD SERIES

CALDWELL CC 3 SCTCC CYCLONES 2

The Cyclones were defeated by a walk off hit by the Cobras, backed by eight hits, including three doubles and solid defense. Seth Willis started on the mound for the Cobras, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jacob Bebber, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Breon Ishmael went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Mason Lydia had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Michael Logan went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Tyler Bradley went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk and Steve Smith went 2-for-5 with a double. Cole Hales went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Kayl Ratliff had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher righty Christian Lessman from New London-Spicer High School started on the mound. He threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, four walks and he recored five strikeouts. Righty Carson Geislinger threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recored a strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Dylan Haskamp from Sauk Centre High School, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Austin Kantola from Dassel-Cokato High School went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Peter from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Drew Beier from Foley Hight School went 1-for-4 and Carter Wessel from Paynesville Area High School earned a walk.

SCTCC CYCLONES 6 NIAGARA CCC THUNDER 3

The Cyclones defeated the Thunder, backed by six timely hits and solid defense. The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty Grady Fuchs, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Carter Wessel threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Austin Kantola, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Dylan Haskamp went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned walk and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brady LInn from Rocori High School had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Frank Fernandez from Keys Gate High School Florida went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Joel Torres Rivera from Manuel Cruz Maceira High School Puerto Rico went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jackson Peter earned two walks and he scored a run and Carter Wessel earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Thunder starting pitcher was Ryan Birchird, he threw two innings, he gave up four four hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Troy Leibert threw seven innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Thunder offense was led by Vincent Stutz, went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Connor Hoehman had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Zach Evans went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Howie Stucky went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Lance Baldensperger went 1-for-2, Will Markott went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Chris Tani earned two walks.

SCTCC CYCLONES 11 OAKTON CC OWLS 3

The Cyclones defeated the Owls, backed by seventeen hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run and solid defense. This gave their starting pitcher, righty Drew Beier good support, he battled them for seven innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Brady Linn, a freshman from Rocori High School, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Michael Solis a sophomore from Gregory Portland High School Texas, went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Wessel a freshman from Paynesville High School went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk. Drew Beier had a great game, he went 4-for-5 for a RBI and he dented the the dish twice. Dylan Haskamp a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jackson Peter a freshman from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Austin Kantola a freshman from Dassel Cokato High School went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Joel Torres Rivera a freshman from Manuel Cruz Maceira High School Puerto Rico, went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Frank Fernandez a freshman from Keys Gate High School Florida went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Owls starting pitcher was Cole Conner, he threw 3 1/3 inning, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Kevin Plach threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Nick Chapman threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Sam Arnold threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Kyle Moore threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Owls offense was led by Jack Dupuis, he went 4-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Joey Maynard went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Andrew Smart went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Quinn Meier went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Keegan O’Connor went 1-for-3. Brandon Matias went 2-for-3 and he scored a run.

Cyclones play in a rematch with Caldwell Community College 2:30 Tuesday.

CALDWELL CC COBRAS 4 STCTC CYCLONES 0

The Cobras defeated the Cyclones backed by ten hits, including five doubles and solid defense. The Cobras starting pitcher was Will Westbrock, he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Steven Smith threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cobras offense was led by Hayden Setzer, he went 2-for-2 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Steven Smith went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Tyler Bradley went 2-for-4 with a double. Kayl Ratliff went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice boy for a RBI and Breon Ishmael went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Cole Hales went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Michael Logan went 1-for-3 with a double and Mason Lydia had a sacrifice bunt.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Dylan Haskamp, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw 2/3 of an inning in relief to close it out.

The Cyclones offense was led by Joel Torres Rivera, he went 2-for-3 with a double. Drew Beier went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Frank Fernandez went 1-for-3. Dylan Haskamp and Austin Kantola both went 1-for-4.