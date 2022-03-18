SCTCC Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES BASEBALL RECAP

(March 15th thru March 16th)

INDIAN HILLS CC WARRIORS 3 SCTCC CYCLONES 1

(Centerville, Iowa/Pat Dougherty Field)

The Warriors put up a couple of early runs and the Cyclones were unable to muster any offense, despite numerous walks. The starting pitcher for the Warriors Greg Campos threw six innings. He gave up just two hits, one run, five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts to earn the win. Dale Hensley threw three innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Warriors offense led byThomas Emmerich, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Dan Figueroa went 2-for-4 and Adrian Vargas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Tucker Ebest went 1-for-4 and Gerardo Villarrea went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Noah Butler went 1-for-3, Diego Aragon had a stole base and Sergio Chavez had a sacrifice.

The Cyclones starting pitcher a freshman right Grady Fuchs from Paynesville High threw eight innings. He gave up seven hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense collected just three hits, but they did earn five walks. Brady Linn a freshman from Rocori High School went 1-for-3 with a home run. John Deschamps a sophomore from Bayamon, Pedro Rico went 1-for-4 with a double. Jackson Peter a freshman from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa went 1-for-3. Joel Torres Rivera a freshman from Manuel Cruz Madeira Pedro Rico earned a walk and he had a sacrifice. Dylan Haskamp a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School earned a walk. Austin Kantola a freshman from Dassel Cokato High School earned a walk. Frank Fernandez a sophomore from Keys Gate Charter School Florida earned a walk. Carson Geislinger a freshman from Eden Valley-Watkins High School earned a walk.

INDIAN HILLS CC WARRIORS 11 SCTCC CYCLONES 1 (5 Innings)

(Wednesday 16th 12:00) (GAME #1)

The Warriors put up five big runs in the first and three more in the fourth and the Cyclones couldn’t comeback from that deficit. Jack Nelson started on the mound for the Warriors, he threw two innings, he gave five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Payne threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Gavin Hinckley threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out, he issued one walk.

The Warriors offense was led by Tucker Ebest, he went 2-for-4 for 4 RBI’s and he scored two runs. James Dutton went 2-for-2 with a triple for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Diego Aragon went 2-for-3 for 3 RBI’s and he had a stolen base. Jackson Romero went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Richard VanGrieken earned three walks and he scored two runs and Gerardo Villarreal earned a walk and he scored three runs.

The Cyclones starting pitcher a sophomore righty, Dylan Haskamp, threw three innings. He gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty sophomore Christian Lessman issued three walks and he gave up three runs. Sophomore righty Sam Boysen threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk. Sophomore righty Zeus Schlegel threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and he issued one walk.

The Cyclones couldn’t generate much offense in this one, they were led by their first baseman Frank Fernandez, he went 1-for-2 with a home run and he earned a walk. Joel Torres Rivera the Cyclones second baseman went 2-for-3 and Dylan Haskamp went 1-for-3. Drew Beier the Cyclones shortstop went 1-for-2 and Carson Geislinger their right fielder went 1-for-3. The Cyclones center fielder Brady Linn earned two walks. Peyton Winter, their left fielder earned a walk and John DeChamps earned a walk as a pinch hitter.

STCTCC CYCLONES 4 INDIAN HILLS CC WARRIORS 3

(Wednesday 16th 2:30) (GAME #2)

The Cyclones got on the board with two runs in the first and two runs in the second inning. This gave their crafty right hander Drew Beier from Foley High School a great deal of support. He threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up three runs, three hits, issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Boysen a righty from John Marshall High School threw 1 1/3 innings to close it out, he recorded one strikeout. He earned a save for his work in relief.

The Cyclones offense collected eight hits, including a home run and three doubles. Brady Linn a freshman from Rocori High School went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBI’s. Frank Fernandez a sophomore from Keys Gate Charter School Florida went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Joel Torres Rivera a freshman from Manuel Cruz Marceira Pedro Rico went 2-for-3 with two doubles and he earned a walk. Carson Geislinger a freshman from Eden Valley-Watkins went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Dylan Haskamp a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Kantola a freshman from Dassel-Cokato went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel a sophomore from Big Lake High School went 1-for-3.

The Warriors starting pitcher Jürgen Zwitzer threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Douglas Rojas threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by James Dutton, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ricardo Van Grieken went 1-for-3 and Jackson Romero earned a walk and he scored a run. Adrian Vargas earned a walk and Merrick Mathews scored a run.