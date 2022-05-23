SCTCC Baseball Headed Back To World Series

Region 13/North Plains District Final Four Tournament

The winner qualifies for the NJCAA Division III World Series in Greeneville, Tennessee. All games will be played at Dick Putz

SPECIAL NOTES: THE CYCLONES EARNED TWO SPECIAL AWARDS AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE REGION 13 TOURNAMENT. NOT ONLY DID THEY PUNCH TICKET TO THE NATIONAL TOURNAMENT. ROOKIE HEAD COACH DAVID KROGER JR. WAS NAMED THE REGION COACH OF THE YEAR. NAMED OUTSTANDING PLAYER OF THE REGION WAS THE CYCLONES DREW BEIER. SPECIAL CONGRATULATIONS TO THESE FINE GENTLEMEN!

attachment-IMG_7590 loading...

attachment-IMG_7589 loading...

(Friday May 20th)

11:00 AM Winners Bracket

STCTC CYCLONES 12 ROCHESTER CTC YELLOW JACKETS 4

The Cyclones defeated their Region 13 rivals the Yellow Jackets to move a game closer to a berth to the national tournament. The Cyclones collected fifteen big hits, including two home runs and two doubles. They put up five runs in the 2nd and three more in the 3rd to give their pitchers good support. The Cyclones starting pitcher righty Grady Fuchs a freshman from Paynesville Area High School threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Carson Geislinger threw 2 innings to close it out. He gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones were led on offense by sophomore Michael Solis from Gregory Portland High School Texas. He went 2-for-4 with two home runs and a sacrifice for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Sophomore Dylan Haskamp from Sauk Centre High School went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Freshman Drew Beier from Foley High School went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Freshman Jackson Peter from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he had a sacrifice. Freshman Joel Torres Rivera went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Freshman Frank Fernandez went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Freshman Brady Linn from Rocori High School went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Freshman Carter Wessel from Paynesville Area High School went 1-for-6 and he scored a run. Freshman Austin Kantola from Dassel-Cokato High School went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Yellow Jackets starting pitcher was T. Palmer Mickelson, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Carlos Ramirez threw 6 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brady Nelson threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Yellow Jackets offense was led by Will Pacheco he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Klayton Hawkins went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a a walk and he scored two runs. Blake Schilling went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Gustavo Gonzalez went 2-for-4 and Zebastian Bolduc went 1-for-4. Gabe Sepulveda went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Carlos Martinez went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Yanseph Llanos earned a walk.

2:30 PM Losers Bracket

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 9 CL COLLEGE RAIDERS 8

The Warriors come from behind to defeat their Region 13 rivals the Raiders, backed by six hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. The Warriors had a walk off home run to earn the win. Their starting pitcher was Brad Bickmann, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Howard closed it out with five innings of relief to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Brad Bickmann, he went 2-for-4 with a home run including the walk off for four huge RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Reece Schwirtz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Bennett Knapper went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Seth Resnick went 1-for-3 with a double and Tyler Traphagen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.Tyler Flis and Nolan Spencer both earned a walk, Jadrien Keavy earned a walk and he scored a run and Josh Robb scored a run.

The Raiders starting pitcher was Mason Argir, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ivan Villa threw 6 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and two runs. Kyle Baker gave up one hit and one run.

The Raiders offense was led by Devin Gaudette, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for five RBIs and he scored a run. Adam Braun went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Gunnar Wicklund went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Rylee Rauch went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Cekalla and Kyle Baker both went 1-for-5 and each scored a run. Eli Roberts went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Erubiel Ozuna earned a walk and he scored a run.

ROCHESTER CTC YELLOW JACKETS 14 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 6

The Yellow Jackets defeated their Region 13 rivals the Warriors, backed by nine hits, including two home runs and six doubles. The starting pitcher, lefty Alec Dietl from Foley High School threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Yanseph Llanos threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Yellow Jackets were led on offense by Gustavo Gonzalez, he went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs. Gabe Sepulveda went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Yanseph Llanos went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and Klayton Hawkins went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Will Pacheco went 2-for-5 with a home run , he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Zebastian Bolduc went 4-tor-6 with three doubles for a RBI and he scored three runs. Blake Schilling went 3-for-6 for a RBI, Izaak Stevens went 1-for-4 with a walk and Sean Connolly had a sacrifice bunt.

The starting pitcher for the Warriors was Ayden Gustafson, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Josh Robb threw three innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Ty Schultz threw one inning to close it out, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts

.

The Warriors offense was led by Tyler Flis, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nolan Spence went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs. Brad Bickmann went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Seth Resnick went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Bennett Knapper went 1-for-5. Josh Robb went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tyler Traphagen went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run and Reece Schultz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

REGION 13 CHAMPIONSHIP

(Saturday May 21st)

STCTC CYCLONES 14 ROCHESTER CTC YELLOW JACKETS 11

The Cyclones defeated their Region 13 rivals the Yellow Jackets to punch their ticket to the national tournament. The Cyclones collected fourteen hits, including two home runs and a double. Starting pitcher for the Cyclones was Drew Beier from Foley High School, he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn his eighth win of the season. He gave up nine hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Brady Linn from Rocori High School, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for five RBBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Frank Fernandez from Keys Gate High School Florida went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Jackson Peter from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 3-for-6 for a RBI and he scored three runs. Dylan Haskamp went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Kantola went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Joel Torres Rivera from Manuel Cruz Maceira went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Michael Solis from Gregory Portland High School Texas earned three walks. Carter Wessel from Paynesville High School earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Yellow Jackets was Landon Stoppelmoor, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Dudycha threw four innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Brady Nelson gave up three hits and two runs. Logan Vogel threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Yanseth Llanos threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits and two runs. Carlos Ramriez threw one inning to close it out.

The offensive leaders for the Yellow Jackets were: Gabe Sepulveda, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs. Gustavo Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Klayton Hawkins went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Izaak Stevens went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Zebastian Bolduc went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk. Yanseph Llanos went 3-for-3 and he scored a run and Will Pacheco went 1-for-6 and he scored a run. Blake Schilling had a stolen base and he scored a run, Carlos Martinez earned a walk and he scored a run, Jovan Morrero earned a walk and Nelson Franquiz scored a run.