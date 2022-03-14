SCTCC And SCSU Baseball Recaps

Dave Overlund Dave Overlund loading...

The Cyclones opened their season with a quick trip to Creston, Iowa for a pair of double headers with the Southwestern Community College Spartans.

SCTCC CYCLONES 15 SOUTHWESTERN 5

The Cyclones put runs up on the board early and often, with six runs in the first and five in the third inning. This gave their starting pitcher Dylan Haskamp, a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School, great support. He threw four innings, scattered eight hits, gave up four runs and recorded six strikeouts. Sam Boysen, a sophomore from John Marshall High School, threw one inning in relief, gave two hits, one run and recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones collected fifteen hits, led by Jackson Peter's 3-for-3 game with a home run, three RBI’s and he scored three runs. Brady Linn a freshman from Rocori High School went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, earned a walk and scored three runs. Drew Beier a sophomore from Foley High School went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Joel Torres Rivera a freshman from Manuel Cruz Madeira high school of Perot Rico went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he scored three runs and he had a pair of stolen bases. Nick Allen a freshman from East High School of Duluth went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Haskamp the righty from Sauk Centre High School went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Frank Fernandez a sophomore from Keys Gate Charter School of Florida went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carson Geislinger a freshman form Eden Valley-Watkins High School went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Austin Kantola a freshman from Dassel-Cokato High School went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The pitcher of record for the Spartans was Owen McClung, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Spartans were led on offense by Harrison Toone went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Eric Belb went 1-for-3 with a double. Brendan Phillips went 1-for-3 and Kyle Mack went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Giancarlo's Figueroa went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Hunter Houston went 2-for-3 with a double and Joel Sampson went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and Dan Theissen went 1-for-1 with a home.

SOUTHWESTERN CC SPARTANS 7 SCTCC CYCLONES 6

The Spartans defeated the Cyclones in game two of the four game stand in Creston, Iowa. Cole Dundee was the starting pitcher for the Spartans, he threw six innings, he gave up just two hits, two walks, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Andrew Chirines threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and two walks. Jacob Ciafullo gave up two hits, two runs, and a walk. Tyler Fuller threw 2/3 of an inning in relief to earn the win, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Giancarlo Figueroa, he went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brennan Phillips went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Daniel Theisen went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Hunter Houston went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Kyle Mack went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher Grady Fuchs a freshman from Paynesville High School. He threw five innings, gave up three hits, issued five walks, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Dox a freshman right hander from Aitkin High School threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Drew Beier from Foley High School, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Dylan Haskamp from Sauk Centre High School went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Jackson Peter from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School went 1-for-3 with a home run. Joel Torres Rivera from Manuel Cruz Marceira High School went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carson Geislinger from Eden Valley-Watkins High School scored a pair of runs and he had a stolen base. Frank Fernandez from Keys Gate Charter School earned a walk. Austin Kantola from Dassel-Cokato High School earned a walk and Ben Kopacz a freshman scored a run.

SCTCC CYCLONES 3 SOUTHWESTERN SPARTANS 1

The Cyclones sophomore right Drew Beier started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issued one walk and he gave up one run.

The Cyclones offense was led by the Cyclones third baseman Jackson Peter, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. The Cyclones catcher Austin Kantola went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned two walks. The Cyclones second baseman Dylan Haskamp went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. The Cyclones right fielder Carson Geislinger went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and the Cyclones shortstop Joel Torres Rivera was credited for a sacrifice. The Cyclones starting pitcher went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Spartan staring pitcher Anthony Comfat threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two walks, three runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Tye Falkner threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Spartans offense was led by Brennan Phillips, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Harrison Toone went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Alex Fascia and Matt Evans both went 1-for-3 and Joel Sampson went 1 for-3 and he scored their lone run.

SCTCC CYCLONES 13 SOUTHWESTERN SPARTANS 2

The Cyclones Christian Lessman a sophomore from New London-Spicer High School started on the mound, He threw a complete game, he scattered eight hits, issued one walk, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts to earn the win.

The Cyclones offense was led by John Deschamps the Cyclones DH went 1-for-3 for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Linn the Cyclones center fielder went 1-for-2 with a triple for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Dylan Haskamp the Cyclones sophomore second baseman went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. The Cyclones third baseman Drew Beier went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Peter the Cyclones left fielder went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. The Cyclones catcher Austin Kantola went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. The Cyclones first baseman Frank Fernandez was credited for two RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Joel Torres Rivera the Cyclones shortstop was credited for an RBI and Peyton Winter a pinch hitter for the Cyclones earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Spartans pitcher of record was Brock Wallace. They were led on offense by Alex Fascia, he went 3-for-3 and he scored a run and Kyle Mack went 2-for-3. Hunter Houston went 1-for-2 for an RBI, Mack Geiger went 1-for-3 and Joel Sampson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

.

UPCOMING GAMES

TUESDAY MARCH 15

Indian Hills CC

2:00/4:30

Centerville, Iowa

WEDNESDAY MARCH 16

INDIANS HILLS U

1:00

Centerville, Iowa

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

(Tuesday March 9th)

RUSS MATT CENTRAL FLORIDA TOURNAMENT

(Winter Haven, Florida)

SCSU HUSKIES 8 MALONE 3

The Huskies earned their third win at the Russ Matt tournament in sunny Florida over the Malone University Pioneers. The Huskies collected ten hits, including two home runs, two doubles and a triple. This gave their starting pitcher 6’5” lefty Luke Tupy good support, he threw 7 innings. He gave up four hits, issued two walks and he recorded twelve big strikeouts. Jack Habeck a 6’1” lefty threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Brauns a 6’1” righty closed it out with 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits and one run.

The Huskies offense was led by Sam Riola a 6’1” junior, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch. Max Gamm a 5’11” senior went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Paul Steffensen a 5’9” senior went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he earned two walks. Drew Bulson a 6’0” junior went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Tate Wallat a 5’11” sophomore went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. John Nett a 5’10” sophomore went 1-for-5 with a triple and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil a 6’4” freshman went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Sawyer Smith a 6’4” freshman earned a walk.

The Pioneers starting pitcher Michael Cook threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, issued five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Allen Laytart threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Tyler Jackson threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Pioneers offense was led by Andrew Hanna, he went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Evan Bolzano went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Tyson Gingerich went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Cameron Martin earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI.

SCSU HUSKIES 7 BENTLEY FALCONS 2

(Friday March 11th/Sanford, Florida)

The Huskies outhit the Falcons nine-four, including a home run and a double. This gave Trevor Koeinig, lefty from St.Cloud Tech High a great deal of support. Trevor threw six innings, he gave three hits, two runs, issued one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Righty Fabian Villegas from Shadow Mountain High School in Arizona threw two innings in relief, he gave one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Ethan Lanthier from Northfield High School threw one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Drew Bulson from St. Cloud Tech High School, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s. Ethan Navratil from Albany High School went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks. Sam Riola from Blaine High School went 3-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Reid Conlee from Blaine High School went 1-for-4 with a home run and he earned a walk. Paul Steffensen from Kenai Central High School of Alaska went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Primus from Rocori High School went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tate Wallet from Todd Beamer High School in Washington earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Max Gamm from East Ridge High School earned a walk and he had a sacrifice. John Nett from Kimberly High School Wisconsin earned a walk.

The Falcons Jared Brook was their pitcher of record, he threw five innings, he gave up five walks, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. David Morganelli threw one inning, he gave up a hit, two walks, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Eddy Beauregard went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Kyle Halloran went 2-for-4 and he scored a run to lead their offense.

SCSU HUSKIES 5 SAGINAW VALLEY CARINDALS 2

(Saturday March 12/Davenport, Florida)

The Huskies starting pitcher Tommy Thompson a righty from Chanhassen High School threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Nick Brauns a righty from Sunrise Mountain High School Arizona threw five innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by sophomore John Nett the Huskies center field. He went 4-for-5 with two doubles and he scored a run. Junior Cameron Vollmer from Hillcrest High School California went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Sophomore Tate Wallat the Huskies third baseman went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Junior Drew Bulson the Huskies catcher went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Junior Sam Riola the Huskies second baseman went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Senior Paul Steffensen the Huskies right fielder went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Sophomore Tyler Schiller the Huskies DH earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The Cardinals pitcher of record was C. McMueller, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by H. Jatczak, went 2-for-4 for an RBI. R Raymond went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored two runs.C McClenmez had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and T. Roe earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX FALLS COUGARS 8 SCSU HUSKIES 6

(March 13th/Sanford, Florida)

The Huskies gave up five early runs and they just couldn’t catch up. Lefty Ryan Duffy from South St. Paul High School started on the mound, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty Jack Habeck from Appleton East High School Wisconsin threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, and he recorded four strikeouts. Right Etahn Lantheir from Northfield High School threw 2 2/3 innings, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Paul Steffenson the Huskies right field went 3-for-4 with three doubles for an RBI and he earned a walk Drew Bulson the Huskies catcher went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and one stolen base. John Nett the Huskies centerfielder went 1-for-4 with a triple for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Max Gamm the Huskies shortstop went 1-for-4 with a double an a sacrifice. Sam Riola the Huskies second baseman went 1-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller the Huskies left fielder was hit three times by a pitch and he scored a run. Tate Wallat the Huskies third baseman earned two walks and he scored a run. PInch runner Mitchell Gumbko has a stolen base.

The Pitcher of record for the Cougars was Connor McGonigal, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts. The Cougars offense was led by Tyler Cate, he went 2-for-4 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Noah Christenson from Buffalo High School went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Connor King went 2-for 4 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Zach Anderson went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs. Trey Hubers went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

UPCOMING GAMES

AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY

DH 1/3:30 Ranken Field

Saturday March 19th

AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY

12:00/Ranken Field

Sunday March 20th

NSIC Opening GAMES