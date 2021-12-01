SCSU Receives Grant for Workforce Training

ST. CLOUD -- More than $500,000 in job training grants will be going to St. Cloud State University in a partnership with St. Cloud Technical and Community College and Ridgewater Community College.

The grants allow St. Cloud State to train workers at two local companies, Eye-Kraft, which manufactures glasses, and Sand Companies, a construction and development company.

Tammy Anhalt-Warner is the Director of Workforce Development at St. Cloud State.

She says they will work with SCTCC and Ridgewater to customize the training.

The university has a lot of resources, as do those two institutions. And so we contract with them and they work collaboratively with those two companies to customize the training, just as we do with our faculty or with other subject matter experts we find working in the community.

Anhalt-Warner says they will work with the companies to schedule the training around the workers' schedules.

It's primarily for what we refer to as incumbent workers, so people who are currently employed at the companies, but it is expected that there will be new hires that will also benefit from this training.

The grants give workers access to the expertise of local institutions without having to pay for traditional classes.

