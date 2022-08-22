SCSU President Robbyn Wacker Excited to Begin New School Year

ST. CLOUD -- Classes are officially underway at St. Cloud State University.

President Robbyn Wacker says they are excited to have students back on campus to begin the new academic year.

Wacker says with over 10,000 students enrolled, they want to make sure each one succeeds inside and outside of the classroom. She says one way to help with that is by pairing each student with a Husky Coach.

This person navigates the business of being a student. They help with making sure students get their financial aid filled out, getting scholarships, things faculty shouldn't have to worry about, but providing students with someone who can guide students through these complicated things.

Wacker says these coaches are with students from the moment they enroll until they graduate to help navigate through a variety of nonacademic issues.

She says another one of their goals is to continue to make SCSU a choice for students pursuing higher education.

Wacker says in order to do that, they need to continue to diversify their pool of students.

We have an initiative to make sure we recruit throughout the midwest, we are also going after an online adult market. We just launched an online MBA and three masters programs, and we have students from all over the country applying.

Wacker says they continue to get a large pool of international students coming to St. Cloud State University as well.

She says in addition to learning, student safety remains a top priority. Wacker says they continue to work with St. Cloud Police to make sure students feel safe while on campus.