MISSOURI WESTERN 8 SCSU HUSKIES 1

The Huskies open their season on the road in Missouri Western, they each collect nine hits apiece. Bryce Brassfield a righty senior,started on the mound for Missouri, he threw 4 2/3. Innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Seth Luther a junior right, thew 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits and he had a strikeout. Cole Bakkum a senior right threw 1/3 of an innings, he gave up a run and a walk. N. Kohl a junior right thew 2/3 of an innings, he issued a walk.

Their offense was led by Will Castro went 2-4 with a triple and a double for a RBI, Liam Moreno went 1-4 with a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Dawson Schmidt went 3-4, Hayden Konkel went 1-4 with a double. Eric Bello went 1-4, Wyatt Tweet went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Dylan Debilzen had two walks.

The Griffs starting pitcher was Evan Cole, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts to earn the win. Ben Ayala threw 1 2/3 innings, he issued one walk.

The Griffs offense was led by David DeHoyas, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, one walk and he scored a run. Jack Mauser went 2-4 for two RBIs and Micah Kobuszewski went 1-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs.

(Sunday February 15th)

MISSOURI WESTERN 9 SCSU HUSKIES 8

The Huskies out hit the Griffs thirteen to nine, but come up a little short. Cole Kolacia righty senior started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Trey Emmerich a freshmen right gave up two walks and one run and Camonn Mulhern righty senior threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three runs, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Wyatt Tweet, he went 2-5 with a home run for a RBI and Dylan Debilzen went 1-4 with a triple for four RBIs and he scored a run. Eric Bello went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nick Ibrahim went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Cahoon went 2-2 and he scored a run and Dawson Schmidt went 1-4. Hayden Frank went 1-1 and he scored a run, Will Castro went 1-4 and he scored a run and Liam Moreno went 1-5.

The Griffs starting pitcher ws Jackson Parrill, he threw five innings, he gve up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Ayla threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up four runs, six hits, and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Miguel Cantù, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Isaac. Huetti went 2-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and Luke Parmentier went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored run. Jack Mauser went 1-4 for RBI.

SCSU HUSKIES 5 MISSOURI WESTERN 3

The Huskies out hit the Griffs seven to four, they got good pitching performances by Senior righty AJ Price, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Braydon Simones a righty freshman from Sartell HS, threw 2 1/3 innings to earn the save, he gve up one hit, one run, and he recorded four strikeouts. Kahler Key a right senior went 2 1/3 innings he gave up two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Eric Bello, went 2-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Liam Moreno went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Will Castro went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and and Hayden Frank went 2-3 with two walks and he scored three runs. Dylan Debilzen went 1-3 with two walks and Nick Ibrahim went 1-4 and he scored run run.

The Griffs starting pitcher wsa Sebastin Gutierrez, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk. Lawson Minstew threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jacob Rose threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Noah Turner threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Pemble threw 2/3 of an ininngs, he gave up a walk and one run.

The Griffs offense was led by Isaac Sobieszczyk, he went 1-3 with a walk and Miguel Cantù went 1-2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run. David Hayes went 1-5 and Bill Walizek went 1-1 with a walk.