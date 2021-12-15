SCSU Holds Graduation for Fall Graduates

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University will be graduating 844 students on Friday.

Graduates include 679 undergrads and 196 graduate students, nine of whom are graduating with doctorates.

Get our free mobile app

More than 200 of the students are graduating with honors.

Doctoral student Tara Winchester will be delivering an address and President Robbyn Wacker will be Conferring the degrees.

Here is a schedule:

- 9:00 a.m. for students graduating from University College, College of Liberal Arts, School of Arts, and School of Public Affairs

- 11:30 a.m. for students graduating from Herberger Business School

- 2:00 p.m. for students graduating from the College of Science and Engineering and School of Computing, Engineering and Environment

- 4:30 p.m. for students graduating from the School of Health and Human Services and the College of Education and Learning Design

Still Looking for Stocking Stuffers? Here are More Than 30 Amazing Ideas