SCSU Earns Accreditation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A pair of student services at St. Cloud State University has been accredited.

SCSU’s Medical Clinic and Counseling and Psychological Services have been accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. Only 11% of higher education clinics have received accreditation.

SCSU’s Medical Clinic provides diagnosis, treatment, and other services to students. Appointments are available to students both in-person and by telehealth.

Counseling and Psychological Services, or CAPS, helps students and staff cope with their personal and academic mental health.

The accreditation means SCSU has met nationally recognized standards for patient care.