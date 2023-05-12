SCSU Baseball Upsets Top-Seeded Augustana In NSIC Tourney

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

(Wednesday May 10th)

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES 10 AUGUSTANA VIKINGS 1

(Thursday May 11th)

The Muskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Vikings, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and a double, good defense, they put up five big runs in the third inning and a good pitching performance. Righty Sam Riola, threw a gem, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, issued four walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Righty Cooper Avery from Fort Myers, Florida threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Righty David Van Ort a junior from Stillwater High School threw 1 1/3 innings to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navratil a sophomore from Albany HS, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs. Kevin Butler a sophomore from Neuqua Valley HS in Illinois went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. John Nett a junior from Kimberly HS in Wisconsin went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Riola a senior from Blaine HS went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Drew Beier a junior from Foley HS went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mitchell Gumbko from Forrest Hill Northern HS went 3-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Brayden Jacobson a freshman from West Fargo HS went 1-for-5 and Sawyer Smith a sophomore from Shoreland Lutheran HS in Wisconsin earned a walk and he scored a run..

The Vikings starting pitcher was Caleb Safari, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Kai Taylor threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and two runs. Gabe Pilla threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Vikings were led on offense by Drew Dirksen, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a walk. Nick Banwertz went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Parker Mooney went 1-for-5, Max Moser went 1-for-1 and Jason Axelberg went 1-for-2 and Tate Meiners and Jack Hines earned a walk.