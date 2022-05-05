SCSU Baseball Update – May 5th, 2022

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

The Huskies traveled to Bismarck, ND for a doubleheader. They were looking to extend their win streak to 19 games. They have built a record of 32-10 overall and 24-4 in the NSIC and in third place in the conference.

SCSU HUSKIES 8 U of MARY MARAUDERS 1

(Wednesday May 4th)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Marauders, backed by eight hits, including three doubles and errorless defense and four big runs on the board in the first inning. They extended their winning streak to eighteen games. The Huskies Lefty Trevor Koenig a 6’11 senior from St. Cloud Tech High School, started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Cameron Vollmer a junior from Hillcrest High School California went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three big RBIs. Drew Bulson a junior from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Max Gamm a senior from East Ridge High School 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Paul Steffensen a senior from Nenai Central High School Alaska went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Ethan Navratil a freshman from Albany High school went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. John Nett a sophomore from Kimberly High School Wisconsin went 2-for-3, he was a hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Tate Wallat a sophomore from Todd Beamer High School Washington earned two walks and he scored a run and Sam Riola a junior from Blaine High School earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Marauders starting pitcher was Derek Schoen, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Joseph Sinclair threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Daniel Turner threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Marauders offense was led by Noah Hull, he went 1-for-3 with a home run, Michael Polson and Krece Papierski both went 1-for-3 and Derek Schöen earned a walk.

U OF M MARYS MARAUDERS 2 SCSU HUSKIES 1 (11 in.)

The Marauders defeated their NSIC rival the Huskies, to end their eighteen game winning streak. They collected five hits, including a pair of doubles and solid defense. Ty Jones started on the mound for the Marauders, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Gabe Ridenour threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Mark Schomher threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Marauders offense was led by Kendall Keller, he went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. James Martin went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Derek Shoen went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Michael Polson went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Baptie went 1-for-4 with a double and Cal James and Noah Hull both earned a walk.

The Huskies starting pitcher lefty Jack Habeck a sophomore from Appleton East High School Wisconsin threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, no walks and he recored eight strikeouts. Ethan Lanthier freshman from Northfield High School threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Duffy a senior from South St. Paul High School threw one inning in relief. Shannon Ahern a senior from The Academy of Holy Angels threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout. Nick Brauns a senior from Sunrise Mountain High School threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Sawyer Smith, he went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored their lone run. John Nett went 2-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases and Tate Wallat went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Paul Steffensen went 1-for-5 and Max Gamm earned a walk.