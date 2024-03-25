SCSU Baseball Update – March 25th, 2024

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

THURSDAY MARCH 21st/Sioux Falls, Iowa

MN. STATE MANKATO MAVERICKS 3 SCSU HUSKIES 2

The Huskies out hit the Mavericks six to five, the Mavericks had a pair of home runs and they put up three big runs in the bottom of the sixth. The starting pitcher for the Mavericks was righty junior Spencer Wright, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty junior Michael Gutknecht threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit.

The Mavericks offense was led by Ryan Wickman, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Louis Magers went 1-for-2 with a home run, a walk and a stolen base. Aiden Byrne went 2-four-3 and he scored a run and Nick Baker went 1-for-3.

The Huskies starting pitcher was lefty junior Luke Tupy from New Prague High School. He threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin. He went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Garrett Bevacqua from Carlsbad, California went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Noah Dehne from Minnehaha Academy went 1-for-4 and Drew Beier from Foley High School was hit by a pitch. Ben Clapp from Maple Lake High School and Kevin Butler from Naperville, Illinois both earned a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 5 MN. STATE MANKATO MAVERICKS 1

The Huskies defeated the Mavericks in game two, they out hit them nine to seven, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. Lefty sophomore Jack Habeck from Appleton, Wisconsin started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty senior Grady Fuchs, senior from Paynesville Area High School and a transfer from St. Cloud TCC Cyclones threw two innings in relief to close it out. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by first baseman Ben Clapp, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Third baseman Cal James went 1-for-4 with a home run and he earned a walk. DH Drew Beier went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Center fielder Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo High School went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Catcher Blaine Guthrie from Emerald, Wisconsin and a Century CC transfer went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Shortstop Sawyer Smith went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Left fielder Mitch Gumbko from Ada, Michigan went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Righty fielder Garrett Bevacqua from Carsbad, California went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. DH Noah Dehne earned a walk and PH/first baseman Ethan Navratil from Albany High School earned a walk.

The Mavericks starting pitcher and pitcher of record was lefty junior Jake Matthaides. He threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and one walk.

Lefty sophomore Taipei Tahiro threw five innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty freshman Sam George threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mavericks offense was led by Luis Magers, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Aidan Byrne Went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Zach Strom went 2-for-4 with a double and Hunter Ranweiler earned a walk. Derek Kay went 1-for-3 and Lincoln Berry went 1-for-4.

FRIDAY MARCH 22ND

MN. STATE MANKATO MAVERICKS 3 SCSU HUSKIES 2

The Huskies took the lead, 2-1 going into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Mavericks put up two runs to earn the win. Louis Magers started on the mound for the Mavericks, he threw five innings. He gave up two hits, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Mitch Gutknecht threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits and two runs. Sean Gamble closed it out with one inning of relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mavericks offense was led by Zach Stroh, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Ryan Friedges was credited for a RBI and Aidan Byrne had a walk. Louis Magers earned two walks and he scored two runs and Aidan Byrne earned a walk.

The Huskies starting pitcher was lefty senior Will Van Beck from BBE High School, a NDSU transfer. He threw six innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty, junior Sawyer Smith threw 2 1//3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by shortstop Sawyer Smith, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Second baseman Noah Dehne went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. First baseman Ethan Navratil went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and third baseman Cal James earned a walk. Mitch Gumbko and Garrett Bevacqua both went 1-for-4 and DH Drew Beier earned a walk.

UP COMING GAMES

THURSDAY MARCH 28th

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS vs. SCSU HUSKIES (1:30)

Friday March 29th

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS vs. SCSU HUSKIES (12:00/2:00)

SATURDAY March 30th

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS vs. SCSU HUSKIES (12:00)