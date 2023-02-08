SCSU Baseball Update – February 8th, 2023

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

The Huskies traveled to Joplin, Missouri to play two split double hitters on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th. They defeated Southwest Baptist in both games and they dropped a pair of games to Missouri Southern State.

SCSU HUSKIES 17 SOUTHWEST BAPTIST 0

In the Huskies first game of the 2023 season they ten run Southwest Baptist, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles and very solid pitching performances. The Huskies starting pitcher, senior right Riley Ahern from The Academy of Holy Angels. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up just two hits, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Drew Beier a junior righty from Foley High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Cooper Avery a junior righty from Valparaiso High School in Florida. He threw one inning in relief, he gave issued one walk and he recorded on strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by John Nett a junior from Appleton, Wisconsin, Kimberly High School. He went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he scored four runs and he was hit by a pitch. Sam Riola a senior from Ham Lake, Minnnesota, Blaine High School. He went 1-for-4 for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Clapp a junior from Maple Lake High School went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Sawyer Smith a sophomore from Somers, Wisconsin, Shoreland Lutheran High School. He went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch. Otto Grimm a junior from Bemidji High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Mitchell Gumbko a junior from Ada, Michigan, Forrest Hills Northern High School went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tate Wallat a junior from Federal Way, Washington, Todd Beamer High School earned a pair of walks, had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a sacrifice bunt. Drew Bulson a senior from Rocori High School went 1-for-1 and he earned a pair of walks. Noah Dehne a junior from Minnehaha Academy went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil a sophomore from Albany High School scored a pair of runs and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Schiller a junior from Hutchinson High School earned a pair of walks. Brayden Jacobson a freshman from West Fargo High School scored a run and he had a stolen base.

The Bear Cats starting pitcher was Cole Van Every, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and two strikeouts. Tremayne Mungin and Kayden Lewis both went 1-for-3 and Kyler Charchun went 1-for-1

SCSU HUSKIES 15 SOUTHWEST BAPTIST 5

The out hit the Bear Cats 18-9, including six doubles, three triples and a home run, to give their pitchers great support. Lefty Sawyer Smith started on the mound, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Kieran Schmitz a junior from Wayzata High School threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits and five runs. Righty Eli Emerson from Cold Spring High School threw 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Junior Payton VanBeck threw two innings to close it out. He gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts. Huskies outfielder John Nett went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Third Baseman Tate Wallat went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Huskies infielder Sawyer Smith went 2-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Catcher Drew Bulson went 4-for-4 with a double for a pair of RBIs and he scored a run. Outfielder Garrett Bevacqua from Carlsbad, California, LaCost Canyon High School went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double for a RBI, he scored a pair of runs and he earned a walk. Infielder Drew Beier went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Outfielder Otto Grimm from Bemidji High School went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. First baseman Ethan Navratil went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run. Catcher from Valparaiso, Indiana, Wheeler High School, Mason Diaz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Infielder Sam Riola was hit by a pitch twice and he scored a pair of runs. Catcher Ben Clapp went 1-for-1 for a RBI, Ero Wallin a freshman from Silver Bay, Minnesota, William Kelley High School earned a walk. Freshman Brayden Jacobson was credited for a RBI, Huskie outfielder Tyler Schiller earned a walk and he scored a run and outfielder Mitchell Gumbko earned a walk.

The starting pitcher and pitcher of record for the Bear Cats was Roberto Garcia, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Zeke Skinner, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Tremayne Mungin went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he scored a pair of runs and he earned a walk. Brayden Daulton went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Kayden Lewis went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Eli Smock went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Dean Hagenhoff went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and. Mel Mulholland went 1-for-1.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN STATE 2 SCSU HUSKIES 1

The Lions defeated the Huskies, backed by six timely hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. Cole Woods started on the hump for the Lions, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jacob Davis earned the save with three innings of relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Miller had a big game for the Lions, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Rice Garrett went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Henry Kusiak went 1-for-3 and Tyler Ferguson went 1-for-4.

The Huskies starting pitcher righty sophomore Ethan Lanthier from Northfield High School threw five innings. He gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty junior David Van Ort from Stillwater High School gave up one hit. Righty junior Grady Fuchs from Paynesville High School and St. Cloud Tech and Community College threw three innings in relief. He gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 2-for-2 with a double and Tate Wallat went 1-for-4 with a double. Sawyer Smith was credited for a RBI and Brayden Jacobson scored their lone run. Mitchell Gumbko and Otto Grimm both earned a walk.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN STATE 11 SCSU HUSKIES 9

The Huskies actually out hit the Lions, but they dropped one, the Lions had a pair of home runs and a pair of doubles. Trent Harris started on the mound for the Lions, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Laif Hultine threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit to earn the win. Tyler Ferguson had a big game, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for five big RBIs. Henry Husain went 4-for-4 with a home run for three big RBIs, he scored three runs and he earned one walk. Matt Miller went

2-for-4 for two RBIs, he scored two runs and he earned a walk. Nate Mieszkowski went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he scored a run and he earned a walk. Charlie Beck went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Garrett Rice went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Will Doherty went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was righty Sam Riola, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Jack Habeck from Appleton, Wisconsin threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Huskies offense was led by John Nett, he went 2-for-6 with a pair of doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Sam Riola went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Ethan Navratil went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 2-for-3 with a double, two sacrifice bunts and he scored a run. Otto Grimm went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Sawyer Smith went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller and Mitchell Gumbko both went 1-for-2 and Tate Wallat earned two walks and he scored one run.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

AT MONTICELLO ARKANSAS

Friday February 10th (2:00)

Monticello Weevils

Saturday February 11th (12:00)

Monticello Weevils