SCSU Baseball Swept In Crookston Thursday

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

MN CROOKSTON GOLDEN EAGLES 4 ST. CLOUD UNIV HUSKIES 3

(Thursday April 14th/U of M CROOKSTON/47/Cloudy)

The Golden Eagles defeated the Huskies, they collected six hits, including a pair of home runs and a triple. The Golden Eagles took advantage of a early mis-play by the Huskies to put up a run. The Golden Eagles starting pitcher was Righty Matt Nelson, a senior from Afton, Minnesota. Righty Josh Dykhoff a senior from Wadena-Deer Creek High School threw two innings to close it out. He gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Golden Eagles offense was led by Mike Hallquist, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and Teddy Giefer went 1-for-3 with a home run. Jake Hjelle went

1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and Caden Headlee went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Matt Nunn from Edina High School went 1-for-3, Josh Dykhoff earned a walk and he scored two runs and Mitch Goodwin from Prior Lake High School earned a walk.

The Huskies starting pitcher was righty Sam Riola, a senior from Blaine High School threw a complete game. He gave up six hits, four runs, issued two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Sam Riola, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Sawyer Smith a sophomore from Shoreland Lutheran High School of Wisconsin went 2-for-3. John Nett a junior from Kimberly High School of Wisconsin went 1-for-3 and Drew Beier a junior from Foley High School went

1-for-3. Mitchell Gumbko a junior from Forest Hills Northern High School in Michigan went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Noah Dehne a junior from Minnehaha Academy High School scored a run.

MN CROOKSTON GOLDEN EAGLES 5 ST. CLOUD UNIV. HUSKIES 3

(Thursday April 14th)

The Golden Eagles defeated the Huskies in game two, backed by five big hits, including three home runs and a double. Their starting pitcher was Righty Josh Dykhoff, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and three strikeouts. Righty Brady Sorenson threw three innings, he gave up two hits. Righty Conner Richardson threw the final inning, to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued one walk.

The Eagles Jake Hjelle went 2-for-3 with two home runs for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Mike Hallquist went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Ben Goelz went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Josh Dykhoff went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Sawyer Satrom earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Huskies starting pitcher lefty Luke Tupy a sophomore from New. Prague High School threw six innings. He gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Righty Grady Fuchs a junior from Paynesville Area High School threw the final two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led second baseman Som Riola, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Third baseman Drew Beier went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and shortstop Sawyer Smith went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Left fielder Mitch Gumbko went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and center fielder John Nett earned a walk. Catcher Drew Bulson and DH Ben Clapp both went 1-for-4.

UPCOMING GAMES:

UNIVERSITY OF SIOPUX FALLS

Saturday April 15th (1:30/3:30)

Sunday April 16th (12:00)