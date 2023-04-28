SCSU Baseball Sweeps Bemidji State Thursday

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

(Wednesday April 27th)

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV HUSKIES 10 BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERS 5

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Beavers, backed by thirteen hits, including three home runs and a triple. The Huskies put up five runs in the first and never looked back. They got solid pitcher performances by starter; Righty Drew Beier a junior and St. Cloud TC transfer, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Grady Fuchs threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navratil a sophomore from Albany High School, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. DH Ben Clapp a junior from Maple Lake High School went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Sam Riola a senior from Blaine High School went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Tate Wallat a junior from Federal Way, Washington went 1-for-4 for a RBI and John Nett a junior from Appleton, Wisconsin went 2-for-5 with a triple and he scored a pair of runs. Kevin Butler a sophomore from Naperville, Illinois went 2-for-4. Sawyer Smith a sophomore from Somers, Wisconsin earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller a junior from Hutchinson High School went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Beavers starting pitcher was Righty Osiah Biehn, a sophomore threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty Derek Hoffman threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Beavers were led on offense by Derek Dolezal, a senior from New London-Spicer High School. He went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. James Wirt went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Schaffer went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jack Munson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ty Karger a junior from Park Rapids High School went 1-for-3. Hunter Daymond went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double and he scored a run.

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rival the Beavers in game two of their double hitter, backed by twelve hits, including two home runs and a double. Their starting pitcher was lefty Jack Habeck, a junior from Appleton, Wisconsin. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty Payton VanBeck a junior from BBE High School threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Noah Dehne, a junior from St. Paul went 2-for-4 with two home runs for three RBIs. Second baseman Sam Riola went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Bryce Jacobson, a freshman from West Fargo High School went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Center fielder John Nett went 3-for-3, he earned two walks, had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Left fielder Tyler Schiller went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and first baseman Ethan Navratil was credited for a RBI. Ben Clapp a junior from Maple High School went 2-for-4 with a double. Mason Primus a senior from Rocori High School earned a walk and he scored a run. Kevin Butler earned a walk and Drew Beier earned a walk.

The Beavers starting pitcher was lefty Ethan Lung, a freshman threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and two walks. Lefty Lucas Pierce threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Jesse Johnson threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Beavers offense was led by Ty Karger, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Jackson Schaffer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Derek Dolezal went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Nick Estrom went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Zack Moritz earned a walk. Hunter Desmond went 1-for-4 and James Wirt went 1-for-3.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

24-14 OVERALL/16-7 NSIC

U of M DULUTH BULLDOGS

Saturday April 29th @ Duluth 1:30/3:30

Sunday April 30th. @ Duluth 12:00