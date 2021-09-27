SCSU Baseball Red/Black World Series Update

Red-Black World Series is the best out of seven games and they will all be 9 inning games. The Huskies will start this series at the MAC on Faber Field on Friday 4:00 and Saturday 2:00 with the Red coming out on top in both games.

The Huskies next Red and Black game is scheduled for Tuesday September 28th. They are scheduled to scrimmage the Saint Cloud TECH Cyclones on Saturday, October 2 and our MLB for a scout day, will be Monday October 4.

HUSKIES RED 7 HUSKIES BLACK 4

(Friday September 24th @ Faber)

The Red’s starting pitcher Tommy Thompson a sophomore righty from Chanhassen, Minnesota threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Luke Tupy a freshman lefty from New Prague, Minnesota threw four innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Reds offense was led by Mitchell Gumbko, a sophomore from Muskegon CC went 2-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. John Nett a sophomore form Kimberly High School went 2-for-5 with a triple and Parker Savard a junior form Dakota County TCC went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored two runs. Ethan Navratil a freshman from Albany High School went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sawyer Smith a freshman from Shoreland Lutheran High School went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Erro Wallin a freshman from Silver Bay, High School went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and Cameron Vollmer a sophomore from San Jacinto CC was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matthew Perry a freshman from Bay Port High School had a sacrifice fly and he earned a walk and Drew Bulson a sophomore from St. Cloud Tech High School earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Black was Fabian Villegas a senior righty from Phoenix CC. He threw four innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Eli Emerson a sophomore righty from Rocori High School threw four innings, he gave four hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Black’s offense was led by Brayden Jacobson a freshman from West Fargo High School, he went 1-for-3 with a home run. CJ Breen a junior from Blaine High School went 2-for-4 and Tyler Schiller a sophomore from Hutchinson went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Sam Riola a junior from Louisiana-Lafayette went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Reid Conlee a junior from Blaine High School went 1-for-3, Ean VonWald a junior from Foley High School went 1-for-3 and Tate Wallat a junior from Everett CC earned a walk.

HUSKIES RED 12 HUSKIES BLACK 11

(Saturday September 25th @ Faber)

The Red team come from behind with three runs in the eighth and a walk off single by Sawyer Smith a freshman from Sturtevant, Wisconsin. The Red did take an early lead and the Black come back with a four runs in the fifth inning and it stayed that way till the eighth when the Red tied the game up. The Reds starting pitcher was veteran righty Riley Ahern a junior from Inver Grove Heights. He threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Isaiah Katz a freshman from Eau Claire, Wisconsin threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Owen Anderson a freshman righty from Hudson, Wisconsin threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Ethan Hansen freshman righty from Buffalo, Minnesota closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Red’s offense was led by Sawyer Smith, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cameron Vollmer sophomore from Riverside, California went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. John Nett sophomore from Appleton, Wisconsin went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Drew Bulson a sophomore from St. Cloud, Mn went 3-for-4, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Ethan Navratil a freshman from Albany, Minnesota went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mitch Gumbko a sophomore from Ada, Michigan went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Parker Savard a junior from Hanmer, Ontario was credited for an RBI on a fielders choice, he earned one walk, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Matthew Perry a freshman from Suamico, Wisconsin was credited for an RBI on a fielders choice.

The Black’s starting pitcher was Ryan Duffy a sophomore lefty from South St. Paul, Minnesota threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Habeck a sophomore lefty from Appleton, Wisconsin threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Adam Winkels a sophomore from Avon, Minnesota threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Easton Veritz a freshman righty from Pulaski, Wisconsin threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Black’s offense was led by Reid Conlee junior from Ham Lake, Minnesota went 3-for-5 for four RBIs and he had a stolen base. Tate Wallett a junior from Federal Way, Washington went 3-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored four runs. C. J. Breen a senior from Livonia, Michigan went 2-for-4 for thee RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller a sophomore from Hutchinson, Minnesota went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brayden Jacobson a freshman from West Fargo, North Dakota went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and Jake Ince a freshman from Aitkin, Minnesota went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Sam Riola a junior from Ham Lake, Minnesota earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Mason Primus a sophomore from Cold Spring, Minnesota went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Ean VonWald a junior from Foley, Minnesota earned two walks.