SCSU Baseball Recap

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

(Thursday March 24th)

(Game #1)

WINONA STATE WARRIORS 7 SCSU HUSKIES 2

The first game of two the Warriors put up runs early and often, despite being out hit by the Huskies eight to seven. The Huskies were not able to put any hits together. Kyle Sedron started on the mound for the Warriors, he threw four innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Caleb Strack from Little Falls Hight School and the Sobieski Skis threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Zac Watzka threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Warriors were led on offense by Derek Baumgartner, he had a big game. He went 2-for-4 with a home run for 4 RBI’s. Joshua Hauksford went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Cooper Kapanke went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Kyle Yu went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Dane Weiland went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Miller Wallace went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Nick Herbst earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mason Trocke was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher Tommy Thompson from Chanhassen High School threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Shannon Ahern from The Academy of Holy Angels threw one inning, he retired three batters. Owen Anderson from Hudson High School Wisconsin threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter.

The Huskies offense was led by Tate Wallat from Todd Beamer High School Washington. He went 2-for-2 with a home run, he earned a walk, scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Parker Savard from Bishop Alexander Carter Catholic Secondary Ontario, went 2-for-3 for an RBI. Drew Bulson from St. Cloud Tech High School went 2-for-3. Ethan Navratil from Albany High School went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller from Hutchison High School went 1-for-2 and Max Gamm from East Ridge High School earned a walk.

(Game #2)

SCSU HUSKIES 3 WINONA STATE WARRIORS 1

The Huskies put up single runs in the 2nd, 3rd and the 4th innings with a total of ten hits. This gave their starting pitcher Ryan Duffy a 6’5” lefty from South St. Paul High School a great deal of support. He threw an awesome game, he threw a complete game of nine innings and a total of 113 pitches. He gave up three hits, one run, issued one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Tyler Schiller the Huskies left fielder, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Riola the Huskies second baseman went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned two walks, scored a run and he had a stolen base. Paul Steffensen the Huskies right fielder went 1-for-5 for an RBI and a stolen base. Sawyer Smith the Huskies shortstop went 2-for-3 and John Nett the Huskies center fielder went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Tate Wallet the Huskies third baseman went 1-for-3 and he was hit twice by a pitch. Ethan Navratil the Huskies first baseman went 1-for-5 and Cam Vollmer the Huskies catcher went 1-for-4.

The Warriors starting pitcher was Bailey Banaszneki, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Peter Tveite threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Justin Firpo threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits and he recorded three strikeouts. The Warriors offense was led by Derek Baumgartner, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Kyle Yu went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Nick Herbst went 1-for-4 with a stolen base.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Saturday March 26

WAYNE STATE 12:00/2:00

Pete Chapman Complex

Sunday March 27th

Wayne State 12:00

Pete Chapman Complex