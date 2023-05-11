SCSU Baseball Opens NSIC Tournament With Win Over Mustangs

SAINT CLOUD STATE HUSKIES 10 SOUTHWEST MN STATE 3

Wednesday (May 10th)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals in the first round of the tournament, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles and eight walks. The Huskies starting pitcher was righty Riley Ahern, a senior from Holy Angels Academy. He threw five inings, he gave up seven hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Drew Beier threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Cooper Avery from Neuqua Valley HS in Florida threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Huskies offense was led by John Nett, a junior from Kimberly, HS in Wisconsin went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Riola a senior from Blaine High School went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Bryce Jacobson a freshmen from West Fargo HS went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Ethan Navratil a sophomore from Albany HS had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Noah Dehne a junior from Minnehaha Academy HS went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Mitchell Gumbko a junior from Forrest Hills Northern High School went 2-for-2 and he scored a run. Sawyer Smith a junior from Shoreland Lutheran HS went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Tate Wallat a junior from Todd Beamer HS in Washington went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Ben Clapp a junior from Maple Lake HS earned a walk.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was Righty Ryan Chmielewski from Foley HS, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Kolby Kiser threw 3 2/3 innings, in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brady Brosz, gave up three hits and two runs. Kobe Lovell gave up four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Mustangs offense was led by Chase McDaniel, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Isaac Nett went 2-for-5 with a double and Peyton Nash went 2-for-4. Jaxon Hasse went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jake Tauer went 1-for-4. Owen Letendresse went 1-for-4, Robbie Smith went 1-for-1 and Max Kalenbach earned a walk.

NEXT GAME:

Today at Bismarck, ND

NSIC Tournament

Vs. Augustana Vikings (3:30)