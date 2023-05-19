SCSU Baseball Drops NCAA Tourney Opener

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

CENTRAL MISSOURI MULES 7 ST. CLOUD UNIV HUSKIES 6

The Mules defeated their regional foe the Huskies, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Conner Wolf started on the mound for the Mules, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Kotsis threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. JD Reynolds threw 1 2/3 inning, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Mules offense was led by Max Holy, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Vance Tobal went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Young went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and John Proudhom went 1-for-5. Mason Lowe went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brennen Van Breusegen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Chase Heath went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Cole Moore earned three walks and he scored a run and Jack Schark earned a walk.

The Huskies starting pitcher Righty Sam Riola threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Outside of one shaky inning Sam Riola threw well in his effort. Righty Ethan Lanthier threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense left eight runners stranded on the bases, they were led by their shortstop Sawyer Smith, he went 3-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. DH/Pinch header Garrett Bevacqua went 2-for-2 with a double for RBI and he scored a run. First baseman Ethan Navratil went 1-for-5 with a home run and PH/second baseman Noah Dehne was credited for a RBI. PH Ben Clapp was credited for a RBI, left fielder Mitchell Gumbko went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Center fielder John Nett went 2-for-3 and Sam Riola scored a run.

FRIDAY MAY 19TH

WARRENSBURG, MISSOURI

CRANE STADIUM (2:00)

OUACHITA BAPTIST TIGERS vs. ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES