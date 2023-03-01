SCSU Baseball And Softball Hosting ‘Sports Fun Day’ Wednesday

The St. Cloud State University baseball and softball teams will host a "Sports Fun Day" at the Husky Dome Wednesday afternoon. The event is slated to start at 4 p.m..

Sports enthusiasts with special needs/disabilities (and their parents) are welcome to attend and are asked to contact Pat Dolan (320-333-3336) or Mitch Roberts (920-544-1391) for more information. Granite City Rocks Special Olympics, Miracle League of Central Minnesota, J and J Holmes and ABH Homes are all committed to attending thus far.

The event is part of the Huskies' 100 inning marathon that is being played throughout the week. Following the games will be a pizza party and team photos. Participants will also be able to get autographs.

Participants are asked to arrive to the entrance to the Husky Dome at 3:45 p.m. for player introductions.

The St. Cloud State baseball team already has two trips under its belt this season. The Huskies went 2-2 on their season-opening trip to Missouri, then went 2-2 on a trip to Arkansas. The baseball team will play a series of games in Florida from March 9-11.

The NSIC opener against Southwest Minnesota State is set for March 22nd at Joe Faber Field.

The SCSU softball team opened the season splitting four games in the Husky Dome before posting a 3-3 record over six games in Kansas.

The softball team will play games in Florida from this Friday through Thursday, March 9th. Their home opener at Selke Field is set for March 28th.