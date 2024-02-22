Scooter’s Coffee Teaming With Minnesota Cereal Brand For Delicious Drink

Minnesota-based General Mills is teaming with Scooter's Coffee for a new latte set to be available this week.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte combines espresso, cinnamon and brown sugar and is topped with whipped cream and bits of General Mills' Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

A limited time offering, the drink is available iced, hot or blended with an ice cream base. In addition, Scooter's Coffee offers a Cinnamon Creme Cold Brew, which is topped with a sweet, cinnamon flavored cold foam.

A spring favorite is returning to Scooter's Coffee with the Lucky Leprechaun Blender.

Our delicious ice cream base is churned with ice and blended with smooth white chocolate and cool mint. Espresso can be added upon request. We top it all off with smooth whipped cream and sprinkled chips of chocolate mints.

New this year is a kids version of the Lucky Leprechaun called the 'Lil' Leprechaun.' The kid's edition features an ice cream base blended with ice and cool mint flavor, topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips.

Scooter's Coffee currently boasts more than 750 stores in 30 states including 25 in Minnesota. The St. Cloud area is home to two locations.

In St. Cloud, Scooter's Coffee is located at 3203 Division Street (320-342-2204), while the Sartell location is located at 233 Pinecone Road (320-281-3196).

Scooter’s Coffee‘s network includes more than 750 stores in nearly 30 states and is striving to become the #1 drive-thru specialty coffee franchise system in the nation. Scooter’s Coffee ranked #13 on Yelp’s 2023 list of 50 Most Loved Brands in the U.S. and ranked #2 on Franchise Times Fast & Serious 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises in 2024.