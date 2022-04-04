Sauk Rapids-Rice Reopens Open Enrollment For Next School Year

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school district is looking at a nearly $5.2-million budget deficit for the next fiscal year.

Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the school board recently approved $1.9-million in budget cuts to its building and administrative budgets, including staffing cuts.

Other measures to help with the budget deficit include increasing the number of students per grade level for a limited time, and again accept open-enrollment for students outside of the district for the 2022-2023 school year.

Bergstrom says the open-enrollment period will run through the end of the month and be on a first-come, first-served basis for grade levels that don't exceed the enrollment cap.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice school board also approved an increase in student activity fees at the high school and middle school and will eliminate the transfer bus between Mississippi Heights and Pleasantview as well as the activities bus to Rice Elementary.

The district says the budget adjustments are necessary to be financially stable now and in the long term. The new fiscal year starts on July 1st.