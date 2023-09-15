Sauk Rapids-Rice Hangs On To Beat Monticello – Prep Scoreboard

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm football team jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead then hung on for dear life in a 27-20 win over Monticello. The Storm had three first half takeaways after Shaun Walrath ran the game's opening offensive play over 70 yards into the end zone but had a hard time getting the offense going in the second half.

The Storm are now 3-0 on the season and will play at St. Francis on Friday night.

OTHER SCORES

ROCORI 13, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0

Brainerd 65, Sartell 6

Becker 42, Holy Angels 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 38, Osakis 14

Litchfield 37, Foley 6

Holdingford 46, Cathedral 13

Royalton 50, Maple Lake 0

Milaca 17, Apollo 0

Montevideo 33, Melrose 7