Sauk Rapids-Rice Defeats Sartell-St. Stephen In Football Rivalry Game [GALLERY]

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm beat the Sartell Sabres 14-7 Friday night in Sartell to move to 2-0 on the season. The Sabres fall to 0-2 with the loss.

It was a grind-it-out type of game with the Storm striking first in the opening quarter when quarterback Spencer Ackerman ran in a touchdown from one yard out to give the Storm a 6-0 lead, but the extra point was blocked.

The Sabres responded with a second quarter touchdown from Rylen Groth. Sartell converted their extra point attempt to make the score 7-6 at the half.

Dillon Miller scored a touchdown to cap a 65 yard touchdown drive late in the second half for the Storm, who also successfully converted the two-point try.

The Storm will play at home against Monticello next week, while Sartell is slated to play at Brainerd.

