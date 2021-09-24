Sauk Rapids Proposing 3 New Hires in Preliminary Budget

SAUK RAPIDS -- The city of Sauk Rapids is looking to increase its budget for next year by $416,600.

The proposed budget includes hiring three new employees including a building maintenance person ($50,000), a police administrative position ($60,000), and a police officer ($40,000).

Also additional in 2022 are elections costs of about $33,000.

The biggest impact on the city's estimated levy and tax rate is the proposed Capital Improvement Plan which includes 11.6 miles of road improvements for years 2022 and 2023 for a combined $15.7 million.

The tax levy would increase by 17.05 percent, which for a home valued at $250,000 would increase property taxes by $145 a year.

Get our free mobile app

If the city did not hire any new employees or bond for the street projects the tax rate would go down slightly or stay the same.

Former Tech High School Renovations