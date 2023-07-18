Sauk Rapids Police Department Bolts Forward -New K9 On The Force!

MEET BOLT

We might be seeing a new face around Sauk Rapids soon. Meet the newest member of the Sauk Rapids Police Department Family. This is Bolt! He is a one-year-old German Shepherd from Slovakia!

Bolt is training right now with his handler, Officer Timm, to become a narcotics and apprehension K9.

The Sauk Rapids Police Department said that so far, Bolt is a pretty curious guy, and he is adjusting to his new home here in Sauk Rapids.

REMEMBERING THUNDER

In January of last year, the Sauk Rapids Police Department was mourning the loss of their beloved K9 Thunder. Thunder worked with Sarteant Bosma, and was always quite excited to go to work. He would spin and bark before he was sent out on a mission. He loved swimming and his toys and was loved by all as he was a protector of the officers and found many drugs on his days with the Sauk Rapids Police Department. Thunder was 7 years old when he passed away from Malignant Hemangiosarcoma, a type of terminal cancer in dogs.

Before Thunder, there was Storm.

REMEMBERING STORM...THE BEGINNING

In 2005, the Sauk Rapids Police Department did not have a K9 program. A Sauk Rapids police officer reached out to Coborns and the community, and long story short, the community was totally behind it; and within 30 days, they had raised the $30,000 they needed to get a K9. In July 2006, Storm arrived and went through training with his handler and the man behind getting the program started. You can watch the video and complete story below, from Heavenly Paws Pet Cremation Service.

