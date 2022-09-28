Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Ghost Guns

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A Sauk Rapids man with a record of gun charges in St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to manufacturing firearms without a license.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced that 21-year-old Jay Olson engaged in the manufacture and sale of firearms between the fall of 2021 and April of 2022.

In April, a law enforcement confidential source met Olson at a home in Waite Park. Olson sold the informant 16 unserialized guns, also known as “ghost guns”, nine high-capacity magazines, a silencer, an auto-sear, and other accessories. A search of Olson’s Sauk Rapids home found tools, firearm assembly kits, and assembly diagrams.

Olson pleaded guilty to one count of willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license.

Olson was already facing gun charges stemming from an incident where he allegedly fired shots in the alley behind The Pickled Loon in downtown St. Cloud in May of 2021.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.