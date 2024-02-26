Sauk Rapids Man Accused of Statutory Rape

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man is charged with three counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 22-year-old Brady Albertson bought the girl alcohol and they would drink together at his residence in north St. Cloud.

The girl said the first time the two had sex was when she got sick from drinking too much and Albertson allegedly took off her clothes and climbed on top of her.

The situation came to light in January when police received a child protection report from Benton County. The girl told investigators that Albertson bought her alcohol approximately 12 times and they had intercourse on various occasions.

Court records show Albertson admitted to requesting and receiving nude images of the child, buying her alcohol, and having intercourse with her. Police say he also admitted to knowing the girl was 15 years old.

