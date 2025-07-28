2025 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

(SUB-STATE # 11)

(SUB-STATE 11 CHAMPIONSHIP)

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 10 PIERZ POST 341 0

The Post 254 came back in game two to defeat the Post 341 for the Sub-State Championship, they out hit them eleven to three with a triple and a double. Kade Gibbons threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nolan Hemker went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Carter Riedeman went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Vince Murn went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brody Sabin went 2-for-2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run. Kade Gibbons went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Owen Gales had a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Griffin Rothstein went 1-for-4 and Shea Koster went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Ethan Mader was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Peyton Remer scored a run.

For Pierz Bo Woitalla threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Grady Young threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Their offense was led by Sawyer Lochner, Brayden Haberman both went 1-for-3 and Link Toops went 1-for-1 with a walk.

Friday July 25th

PIERZ POST 341 5 COLD SPRING POST 455 4

The Post 341 defeated their Sub-State rivals Post 455, they out hit them nine to five. Chase Becker threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Bo Woitalla threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and two runs.

Their offense was led by Grady Young, went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Chase Becker went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jackson Thielen went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Link Toops went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Sawyer Lochner scored a run.

For Cold Spring Tyler Prom threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Noah Olmscheid went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Max Fredin went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Cal Heying went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Nolan VanLoy went 1-for-1 for a RBI, with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run, Tyler Prom had a stolen base and a walk and Jake Stalboerger scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 5 ALBANY POST 482 2

The Post 254 defeated their Sub-State rivals Post 482, they out hit them eight to five. Griffin Rothstein threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Gavin Weber threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, Noah Hemker threw 1/3 inning, he gave up a walk and Noah Hemker threw 1/3 inning he gave up a walk and Shea Koster threw 1/3 of an inning.

Their offense was led by Carter Riedeman went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Lucas Weber went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Ethan Mader went 3-for-3 and he scored a run and Owen Gales had sacrifice fly for a RBI. Griffin Rothstein went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Vince Murn went 1-for-3, Kade Gibbons went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored two runs, Brody Sabin had a walk and he scored a run and Clayton Handeland had a walk.

For Albany Axton Orbeck threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts and Kyle Holm threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Kyle Holm went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk and Abe Kalthoff went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Elliot Burnett went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Cohen Habben went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Blake Iverson had a walk and he scored a run, Hudson Linn had a walk and Axton Orbeck was hit by a pitch.

SATURDAY JULY 27th

PIERZ POST 341 8 SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 7

The Post 341 defeated Post 254 in their first of two games in the Sub-State Legion tourney, they out hit them twelve to eight, the were aided by a number of errors early in the game. Sawyer Lochner threw six inning, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Jackson Thielen gave up four hts, five runs and one walk and Grady Young threw one inning.

Their offense was led by Sawyer Lochner went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs, and Brayden Haberman went 3-for-4 for three RBIs. Grady Young went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored three runs and Bo Woitalla went 1-for-2 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Kaden Kruschek went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, Jackson Thielen and Link Toops both went 1-for-4.

Robert Dusing threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits and seven runs. Shea Koster threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Carter Riedeman went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Shea Koster went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Kade Gibbons went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and Payton Remer went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Vince Murn went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Griffin Rothstein went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Owen Gates went 1-for-1, K. Gullette had a walk and Nolan Hemker scored a run.