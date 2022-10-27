Sauk Centre Man Charged With Statutory Rape

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A 23-year-old Sauk Centre man is charged with criminal sexual conduct after grooming a 14-year-old girl on a social media app for sex and explicit photos.

Zachary Sureth is accused of convincing the girl to send pictures and videos of herself in sexually explicit photos and then meeting up with her to have intercourse.

The crimes came to light when the girl's mother discovered sexually explicit messages on the girl's phone.

The child was brought to the Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview where she admitted to meeting Sureth for sex on three separate occasions.

Sureth is charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct and using a minor in pornographic work.

