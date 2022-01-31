Sauk Centre Man Charged With Statutory Rape of Teen Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Centre man is charged with criminal sexual conduct after the mother of a 14-year-old girl told police her daughter is pregnant.

Court records allege 26-year-old Gage McCurley had sexual intercourse with the girl twice in a parked car in Sauk Centre.

The mother contacted the police after learning the girl was pregnant and that McCurley is the father.

Court records show McCurley knows the girl is 14 and that she is pregnant. Officers searched the child's cell phone and discovered several messages between the two which referenced the pregnancy and McCurley facing jail time.

McCurley's next court date is scheduled for February 10th.

