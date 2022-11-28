Sartell to Hold Public Hearing On New THC Ordinance

SARTELL (WJON News) - The Sartell City Council will hold a public hearing Monday establishing an ordinance in the city retailers can sell legal cannabinoid products.

Staff has been working with other area cities on creating consistent licensing and rules since the city approved a THC moratorium back in July, which expires at the end of this year.

According to the new ordinance, some of the restrictions include there must be a 1,000-foot buffer from any youth-orientated facility and a 2,000-foot buffer between any other competing business.

All products must not bear the likeness of a cartoon-like character or animal that would market to kids. Sales of THC products would be restricted from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily and retailers must post signs saying products are only available to anyone 21-years-old or older.

The ordinance also includes yearly compliance checks. If a business fails inspection, the first violation would result in a $300 fine. A third violation within a 36-month period would result in a $1,000 fine and a license revocation.

Earlier this year the Minnesota State Legislature approved the legal sales of THC products in the state, which went into effect on July 1st.