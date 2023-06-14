Sartell Takes Down Anoka In State Baseball Consolation Tournament

The Sartell Sabres beat Anoka 12-5 Wednesday afternoon in a Class AAAA state baseball tournament consolation bracket semifinal matchup in St. Anthony Falls.

Sartell got on the board with a Kade Lewis three run home run in the top of the third inning, which was followed by a solo home run from Sabres second baseman Jake Gruebele to make score 4-0.

Sartell would add five more runs in the fifth inning to jump out to a 9-0 lead before fending off a couple of late Anoka rallies. Wesley Johnson went the distance for Sartell on the mound to earn his eighth win of the season.

The Sabres will face Lakeville South for the consolation championship later Wednesday afternoon.