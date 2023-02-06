Sartell Student Published In National Kids Magazine

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A local student is one of 12 kids from across the country to be a contributor to a national kids magazine.

Madison Evans is a 5th grade student at Riverview Intermediate School is Sartell, and was recently named to the 2023 Junior Council for The Week Junior.

The weekly magazine is for kids ages 8-14 and is packed with news, science, animals, nature, sports, entertainment and puzzles.

Evans says it was a rigorous process, which included several rounds of questions and videos from hundreds of kids.

I first had to submit a five question questionnaire, then for the top 24 round I had to submit a 30 second video. Then I was notified I was selected to the council if I wanted to be on it.

Evans says over the next several months their group will be working on an expansive article for the magazine focused on animals that will be published later this year.

She says in addition to the collaborative article, they will also be able to produce their own content for the magazine, which her first article was published in Friday's edition.

As part of the junior council, I learn things before others. So I had some extra time to work on an article about LEGO Masters, explaining what the show is about and why you should watch it.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) loading...

Zach Dingmann is the principal at Riverview Intermediate School. He says Madison is another example of what students can achieve when they chase their dreams.

We are just super proud of her and the accomplishment that she's done, but we are also excited to see what happens in the future. I think she's going to be doing some amazing things as she gets older.

Evans says her advice to her fellow students is to let your voices be heard and don't be afraid to follow your passions or interests.

