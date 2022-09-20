Sartell-St. Stephen School District Approves New Strategic Plan

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School Board approved their "Future Minded, Student Focused" strategic plan during Monday night's meeting.

The District’s previous plan was developed approximately 10 years ago and this new strategic plan has a more clear focus on the students.

School Board Chair Pat Marushin says this was a long and comprehensive project.

We received a lot of input and it was challenging to revise what has been out there for the last 10 years. I think this was a good process and an improvement in what we've had and it will help moves us forward.

With the approval, Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover will now develop a District Operating Plan that will have a set of specific goals that align with each of the district's strategic directions.