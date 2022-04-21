Sartell Schools Continue to Navigate Strategic Planning Process

SARTELL -- With this school year drawing to an end, Sartell-St. Stephen Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says they have begun looking ahead to the fall.

He says with these remaining months, their attention will be on the continued development of the district's new strategic plan.

We're going to be talking with our staff about if our current directions are still appropriate. The last time the strategic plan was updated was in 2013. So we will have a process of surveying staff and having conversations with them surrounding this topic.

Ridlehoover says they want to not only build a long-term foundation for the district, but leadership staff has already been developing a list of short-term goals they hope to achieve by the start of next school year.

The Education Equity and Student Experience Committee is also planning to present their action plans to the school board next month.

Ridlehoover says the goal is to continually monitor the progress being made as a result of these plans.

The actual steps will be measurable and things people can point to and say yes we did that or no we didn't. It's something we want to be held accountable too.

Ridlehoover says while this particular committee will dissolve at the end of the school year, they know there will be more work to come.

He says they plan to continue gathering input and feedback and if needed develop some type of subcommittee work.

Looking ahead to the 2022-23 school year, Ridlehoover says they are anticipating strong enrollment numbers.

Our numbers look great and are consistent with what we have planned. Even over the course of this school year our numbers haven't fluctuated. Next year we are looking another solid enrollment with no plans to change anything from a budget standpoint.

Ridlehoover says as for the staffing shortages they've been dealing with, they have been able to fill those positions.

He says they also plan to fill the open Athletic Director and Assistant Superintendent positions by the end of the month.