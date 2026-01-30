The Sartell Sabres ran their winning streak to seven with a convincing 6-0 win over Willmar at Scheels Athletic Complex in Sartell.

Preston Deragisch scored a pair of first-period goals then added two second-period assists to pace the Sabres offensively. Brayden Klande, Devin Jacobs, Tanner Burris and Kaden Peterlin also scored for Sartell in the win.

Brady Potthoff made six saves to earn the shutout for Sartell in a game that saw his team out-shoot Willmar 65-6.

The #3-ranked Sabres will host #7 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Friday night.

Sauk Rapids-Rice picked up a 5-3 road win over Fergus Falls on Thursday.

Dominic Stucke and Luke Johnson each scored a pair of goals for the Storm in the win.

The Storm will host Chisago Lakes on Friday night.

Cathedral beat Providence Academy 7-3. Brandan White notched a hat trick for the Crusaders, who also got a pair of goals from Nolan Bigaouette.

The St. Cloud Crush came back to beat Brainerd 4-3 at the MAC Thursday.

St. Cloud trailed 2-0 in the second period before getting goals from Lincoln O'Donnell and Logan Ylinen to tie the game at two. The Crush got two, third period goals from Jackson Stuber to take a 4-2 lead before holding on for the win.

River Lakes beat Becker/Big Lake 4-3 in overtime at First Bank and Trust Ice Arena.

The Stars trailed 2-0 in the first period and 3-1 in the second before mounting their comeback. Eli Engebretson scored a goal in each of the first three periods to notch a hat trick before Eric Paulson buried the game-winner at 1:26 of overtime.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 72, Sartell 52

St. Cloud 67, ROCORI 53

FRIDAY

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ St. Cloud

Albany @ Cathedral

Willmar @ ROCORI

GIRLS HOCKEY



River Lakes 5, Fergus Falls 4

St. Cloud 4, Brainerd/LF 2

BOYS BASKETBALL