Sartell Police Reporting Increase in Package Thefts

SARTELL (WJON News) - It's that time of year where many of us will be having packages delivered to our doorsteps.

Authorities are reminding you to take extra care when having mail and packages delivered this holiday season.

Package thefts usually increase between the months of November through January.

The Sartell Police Department says they've already been getting more reports of package thefts in the area.

Authorities say the best ways to keep your packages safe from theft include asking a neighbor to pick up the packages as soon as it arrives, be present at the time of delivery, have your packages delivered to work, or request your package to require a signature for delivery.