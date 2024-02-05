Sartell One Act Play Heading To State For First Time In 14 Years
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell-St. Stephen High School's one-act play is heading to state for only the 2nd time in its history. The students won sectionals last Thursday with their performance of "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane."
Director Kelli Kilmer says they were up against 5 other schools but they only announce the top two finishers so the kids were a little bit in shock when they found out they had won:
"Mostly I think we were in shock for a brief moment before we then remembered we had to go up on stage to grab our medals and be honored that way, so it was lots of jumping up and down, lots of eyes wide open, just really big eyes and shock and also joy."
State takes place at The O'Shaughnessy on the Campus of St. Catherine University this Thursday and Friday, and Kilmer says state is more of a showcase for all the sectional winners, not a competition so the kids get to relax now that the hard work is done:
"Much bigger than any venue we've performed in yet but there is definitely a different feeling knowing the competition part is over and this is just simply an opportunity to share the story one more time."
Kilmer says the school's only other appearance at state was in 2010. Sartell will perform at state on Friday at 9:15 a.m. It is open to the public to attend but there is a cost to do so.
Sartell will do an encore performance for the public for free on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the high school auditorium as well. Sauk Centre also advanced to state in the one-act play. Sauk Centre competes in Class A and Sartell in Class 2-A.
