Sartell Officials Talk Traffic Issues With County Road 1 Project

SARTELL -- The County Road 1 reconstruction project in Sartell is approaching the home stretch.

City officials say the project is expected to wrap up by mid-November.

During Monday night's city council meeting, the council discussed what to do about the traffic issues the project is causing along Pinecone Road in the morning and afternoon commutes.

City Engineer April Ryan says they are doing everything to help mitigate the traffic issues.

We've had staff onsite every day, watching the traffic flow, adjusting the traffic lights, but there is just a lot of traffic being channeled on Pinecone because of the project. We're continually making adjustments and doing what we can.

Earlier this month the city reopened the portion of roadway between 5th Street North and 12th Street North, however the roadway that would help elevate traffic issues remains closed between Sartell Street and 5th Street North.

Ryan says they are weighing their options to try and speed up that portion of the project.

We talked about getting the roadway done and then working on the project outside the roadway, such as the trail and restoration. But that becomes a safety issue for the workers and slows down the timing of completing the project.

City officials say they understand the frustrations around this project and continue to ask for patience as they work to find alternatives until the project is completed.